Kamala Harris condemns Trump saying immigrants are ‘poisoning blood’ of America

Kamala Harris has condemned Donald Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric after the former president said that immigrants entering the U.S. are “poisoning the blood of our country.”

Mr Trump’s comments came at a rally in New Hampshire on Saturday (16 December).

The vice president said the rhetoric was “language that I think people have rightly found similar to the language of Hitler.”

“The true measure of the strength of a leader is based not on who they beat down, but who they lift up,” Ms Harris added.

It comes as the Colorado Supreme Court ruled Mr Trump cannot appear on the state’s 2024 presidential election ballot.