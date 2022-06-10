Donald Trump accused of ‘attempted coup’ at January 6 hearing

Donald Trump has been accused of an “attempted coup” by the panel investigating the assault on the Capitol that took place on 6 January 2021.

Liz Cheney described the events as “a moment of maximum danger for our republic” and showed a tweet from the former president that was a “pivotal moment” in the leadup to the insurrection attempt.

“This tweet initiated a chain of events,” Ms Cheney said.

“The tweet led to the planning for what occurred on January 6th, including by the Proud Boys, who ultimately led the invasion of the Capitol.”

