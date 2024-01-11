Donald Trump described his civil fraud trial as an "unconstitutional witch hunt" as he made his way to hear closing arguments on Thursday, 11 January.

Speaking to members of the media waiting outside the New York State Supreme Court in Lower Manhattan, the former president baselessly claimed that the trial is “election interference at the highest level.”

He added that it was being conducted “in coordination with the White House and Joe Biden because he can’t win an election fairly”.

Mr Trump also complained about Justice Arthur Engoron’s ruling that he would not be allowed to make part of the closing argument in his defence.