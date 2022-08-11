The director of the FBI had strong words on Wednesday (10 August) for supporters of Donald Trump who have been using violent rhetoric in the wake of his agency’s search of the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home.

Christopher Wray, who was appointed as FBI director in 2017 by Trump himself, called threats circulating online against federal agents and the Justice Department “deplorable and dangerous”.

“Any threats made against law enforcement - including the men and women of the FBI - as with any law enforcement agency, are deplorable and dangerous,” he said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.