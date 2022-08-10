Footage has resurfaced of Donald Trump suggesting that only guilty people would “take the Fifth Amendment” after he invoked his constitutional right during a deposition with investigators.

“I declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution,” a statement from the former president said this week.

However, it appears Trump has contradicted a previous suggestion he made, saying “if you're not guilty of a crime, why do you need immunity?”

