Moment Trump departs Mar-a-Lago home ahead of New York arraignment

Donald Trump departed his Mar-a-Lago home on Monday 3 April ahead of boarding a plane to New York.

He is making the flight a day before his historic arraignment on Tuesday, on charges of covering up a hush money payment to the adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Mr Trump will become the first current or former US president to ever be arrested and charged with a crime.

He is expected to stay overnight at Trump Tower in New York.

