Embattled congressman George Santos surrounded by crowds at Trump arraignment scene

George Santos was swarmed by crowds and reporters as he arrived at the scene of Donald Trump's arraignment.

The scandal-plagued Republican made an appearance at a rally in support of the former president ahead of his court appearance.

He has been frequently mocked since much of his resume was revealed to be untrue following his election to Congress.

One person can be heard asking if he was there because he "recently got a law degree," with another asking why he wasn't "in drag."

Trump is facing criminal charges after he was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury.

