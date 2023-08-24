Donald Trump’s plane leaves for Georgia ahead of latest arraignment

Donald Trump has left New Jersey and is headed for Georgia for his latest arraignment.

The former GOP president is set to surrender to authorities at Fulton County Jail on Thursday, 24 August.

Mr Trump will be arrested on charges of attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

This will be the first time a current or former president is expected to have a mugshot taken.

The arraignment comes as the former president replaced lawyer Drew Findling with Atlanta-based attorney Steven Sadow.

The frontrunner for the Republican nomination is currently leading the polls for GOP candidates.