Watch: Donald Trump’s third indictment explained

Donald Trump is facing four criminal charges over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election result after being indicted for the third time.

A grand jury in Washington, DC voted to indict Mr Trump on four counts on Tuesday 1 August, including conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Prosecutors stated the former president lost the 2020 election but he was “determined to remain in power” and for two months he “spread lies” that there had been fraud and that he had won.

“These claims were false and the defendant knew they were false... but the defendant repeated and widely disseminated them anyway,” the indictment said.

Mr Trump has been summoned to appear before a federal magistrate judge in Washington on Thursday 3 August.