Lincoln Project mocks Trump allies reacting to news of ex-president’s indictment

Pro-democracy organisation The Lincoln Project released a video mocking Donald Trump's allies reacting to the news that he is to face criminal charges.

The former US president has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury in a probe over hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels, becoming the first ex-US president to face criminal charges.

Mr Trump faces charges of falsifying business records stemming from payments he made to Ms Stormy Daniels to prevent her from revealing an affair he had with her before the 2016 election.

