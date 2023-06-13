Protester in prison uniform jumps in front of Trump’s motorcade

A protester dressed in a prison uniform jumped in front of Donald Trump’s motorcade as he left the federal courthouse in Miami.

The former US president was arraigned on Tuesday 13 June and pleaded not guilty to the 37 counts against him in connection to his alleged mishandling of national defence information.

Footage shows the protester, holding a large sign, running in front of the vehicle before being pulled away by armed officers.

In an interview with The Independent before the incident took place, the protester identified himself as Domenic Santana.

“He should have been locked up a long, long time ago,” Mr Santana said.