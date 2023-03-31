Michael Cohen has hit out at the “clown show of counsel” representing Donald Trump after he became the first-ever former US president to face a criminal indictment.

Mr Trump’s former lawyer and “fixer” also offered his “advice” to the 45th president during an appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America on Friday 31 March.

“This clown show of counsel makes no sense to me,” Mr Cohen said.

Mr Trump is set to be arraigned in New York next week on criminal charges relating to 2016 hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.