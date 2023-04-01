Trump’s indictment: What happens next?

Donald Trump will appear in a New York court early next week to face criminal charges over the hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the days before the 2016 presidential election.

On Thursday, Mr Trump became the first former president in US history to face criminal charges after the Manhattan grand jury investigating his role in the payments voted to indict him.

Here, the Independent takes a look at what will happen with the indictment in the coming days.

