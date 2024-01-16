Watch: Trump pledges unity in Iowa victory speech after taking aim at migrants

Donald Trump said it’s time for the US to come together last night (15 January) as he won the 2024 Iowa caucuses, after using anti-immigrant rhetoric on his campaign trail.

The Associated Press and news networks called the race shortly after 8.30pm.

As he addressed supporters in Des Moines, the former president said: “Whether it’s Republican or Democrat, or liberal or conservative, it would be so nice if we could come together.”

The former president’s comments came after he told a rally last Friday that voting for him would be “to stop the invasion of millions of people — from parts unknown.”