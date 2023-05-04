Donald Trump says Joe Biden is ‘disrespectful’ for missing coronation

Donald Trump has labelled Joe Biden “disrespectful” for missing the coronation of King Charles III.

The former president suggested Mr Biden is not physically up to making the trip across from the US.

“I don’t think he can do it physically, I think it’s hard for him,” Mr Trump said.

“But, certainly, he should be here as a representative of our country. I was surprised when I heard he wasn’t coming... I think it’s very disrespectful not to be here.”

