Kellyanne Conway reveals the one person on Earth that Donald Trump is scared of

Kellyanne Conway revealed to the January 6 committee that Donald Trump is afraid of just one person in the world - his wife.

The former senior White House counsellor made the remark during her testimony to the House Select Committee.

When asked if she spoke with the former president on the day of the Capitol riot, she said she did not, but did reach out to Melania.

“He listens to many of us, but he reserves fear for one person, Melania Trump,” her transcript said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.