Marjorie Taylor Greene mobbed by crowds at scene of Donald Trump’s arraignment

Marjorie Taylor Greene was mobbed by crowds during her brief but chaotic appearance at Trump’s arraignment scene.

She travelled to New York from Georgia to take part in a rally ahead of the former president’s historic court appearance.

Footage shows the Congresswoman becoming swarmed by members of the media and demonstrators upon arrival.

She made a succinct speech, which was reportedly drowned out by the sounds of counter-protesters, before she shortly left the rally.

Eric Adams warned Taylor Greene on Monday to be on her “best bahaviour” while in New York.

