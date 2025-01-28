Donald Trump mused about the possibility of a third term as president — despite the US Constitution banning such a move.

The 22nd Amendment sets a two-term limit on the presidency, applying equally to those serving consecutive or non-consecutive terms.

The Republican has repeated a joke several times about running again in 2028 — on this occasion, it was in remarks to House Republicans on Monday (27 January).

“I’ve raised a lot of money for the next race that I assume I can’t use for myself, but I’m not 100 per cent sure,” Trump said just one week after his inauguration.