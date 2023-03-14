Donald Trump lashes out at Ron DeSantis during Iowa campaign rally

Donald Trump lashed out at his most likely rival for the Republican presidential nomination, Ron DeSantis.

During a rally in Iowa, the former president mocked DeSantis for being a "disciple "of Paul Ryan, who he branded a "loser."

Trump told journalists at the campaign event in Davenport that he regrets his 2018 endorsement of his now-likely rival.

Florida's governor is yet to officially announce his candidacy for the 2024 run for the White House.

