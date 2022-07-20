Arizona Republican describes threats from Trump supporters amid Jan 6 testimony

Arizona House Speaker, Rusty Bowers, has described the threats he and his family has received from supporters of Donald Trump.

The 69-year-old Republican lawmaker was censured by his own party on Tuesday (19 July) as political punishment for testifying to the January 6 committee.

“Up to even recently, it is a new pattern in our lives to worry what will happen on Saturdays because we have various groups come by and they have had video trucks proclaiming me to be a paedophile and a pervert,” Mr Bowers said.

