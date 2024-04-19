Trump complains to press about how cold it is in courtroom during criminal trial

Donald Trump lamented how “cold” it was in the courtroom on the third day of his criminal trial in New York on Thursday, 18 April.

The former president and current Republican candidate faces 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal a payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about an alleged affair.

On Thursday, Todd Blanche, one of Trump’s lawyers, asked Judge Juan Merchan if it would be possible to turn up the temperature “just one degree”.

The judge refused, replying: “It is cold, there’s no question it is cold, but I’d rather be a little cold than sweaty, and really those are the choices.”