White House refuses to comment on Trump indictment during heated press briefing

The White House press secretary refused to comment on the indictment and arraignment of Donald Trump.

Karine Jean-Pierre shot down multiple queries from reporters about the unprecedented arrest of the former president.

She said that Joe Biden's focus is on the American people today, not his predecessor, and they will not remark on legal proceedings.

"This is playing on many of the networks ... so, obviously, he will catch parts of the news ... but this is not his focus for the day," Jean-Pierre said.

