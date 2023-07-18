Locals protest asylum barge Bibby Stockholm as it docks in Dorset

The Bibby Stockholm, a barge set to house asylum seekers, was met with protests as it arrived in Portland in Dorset on Tuesday (18 July).

Opponents gathered at the port this morning with signs saying “no floating prisons.”

“It’s a totally inhumane way to house people that are already traumatised,” a representative from Stand Up to Racism Dorset told ITV News.

The increase in capacity on the barge from 222 to 506 has left each person less living space than a parking bay when full, The Independent revealed in April.