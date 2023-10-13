Watch: Drink-driver found fast asleep behind wheel after swerving across busy M1

A drink driver is caught crashing his van after swerving across a busy motorway, before police bodycam cameras captured him fast asleep at the wheel.

Dash-cam footage captured Jamie Barrett veering all the way from lanes one to four as he recklessly drove in his black Ford fan between junctions 25 and 26 on the M1 near Nottingham on 14 September.

Police body-cam shows how officers then discovered Barrett slumped behind the wheel fast asleep.

Barrett, 30, of Faldingworth, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving over the legal alcohol limit. He was given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

He was also banned from driving for 12 months.