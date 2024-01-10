Drink-driver attempts to fool police by parking car and turning lights off

A drunk driver tried to fool a police officer chasing him by parking his car and turning the lights off.

Surveillance camera footage from Heze, China, on 5 January shows the driver drifting around a corner with a loud screech.

After the manoeuvre, he parked on the pavement and turns the vehicle’s lights off in an attempt to trick the patrol car heading for him.

The officer doesn’t fall for the ruse and steps out of his patrol car to confront the driver, who tried to speed off before crashing into a light pole.

The officer then rushed towards him and he was reportedly taken into custody.