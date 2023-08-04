Driver takes both hands off wheel as he speeds down dual carriageway

A UK police force is shaming bad drivers by releasing a montage of shocking footage they been sent.

The video includes a van driver taking both hands off the wheel on a dual carriageway and another driver just seconds away from a head-on smash after a dangerous overtake on a country road. The footage has been released by Northamptonshire Police.

Between 1 January and 30 June, 905 videos were submitted to the force by 822 individual witnesses concerned about bad driving. Footage ranged from drivers overtaking on solid white lines, ignoring traffic lights and carrying too many passengers.