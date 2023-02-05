Police find 2.2lbs of crystal meth in back seat of car during traffic stop

State highway troopers were shocked to find over two pounds of crystal meth during a traffic stop in Ohio.

Troopers from Ohio State Highway Patrol reported a strong smell of marijuana after pulling the couple over, prompting a further search of the rented Mazda they were driving.

It was then that they found 2.2lbs of crystal methamphetamine located on the rear floorboards of the vehicle, where the passenger had attempted to conceal it.

Both occupants were charged with felony drug trafficking and possession.

