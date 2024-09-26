Sixteen tonnes of cocaine found hidden in frozen fruit

Investigators in Romania found 16 tonnes of cocaine hidden in frozen fruit pulp destined for the Netherlands, authorities announced on Tuesday, 24 September.

The Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) said the drugs were loaded in 75 plastic drums, each with a net quantity of around 200 kilograms.

Authorities said two defendants, aged 33 and 36, were arrested in connection with the seizure.

DIICOT also found four barrels and 88 boxes of similar frozen fruit pulp stored at a warehouse in Aiud.