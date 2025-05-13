JD Vance's 'British Sherpa' claims UK jails more over free speech than Russia

A Cambridge University professor whom JD Vance described as his "British Sherpa" has claimed that "more people have got into trouble in the UK for free speech offences" than in Vladimir Putin's Russia.

Dr James Orr, an associate professor of philosophy of religion, is a close friend of the US vice president.

His remarks came after Mr Vance said during a speech at the Munich Security Conference that European governments, including the UK’s, had retreated from their values and ignored voter concerns on migration and free speech.

Russia ranks 171/180 in the 2025 World Press Freedom Index. Anti-war activists have been jailed and detained.