Powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake rocks house in Mexico

At least two people have died after a 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck Michoacán state in western Mexico on Monday, 19 September.

One person died after being crushed by a department store facade in Manzanillo, while another was found dead at a mall.

At least 20 hospitals in the state suffered structural damage, according to authorities.

The tremor struck on the anniversary of two previous earthquakes that caused widespread devastation and killed thousands of people in 1985 and 2017.

