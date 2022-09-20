The ceiling of an indoor badminton court collapsed as a 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan on Sunday (18 September).

Shocking footage shows the moment the roof crashes down as panicked locals flee from the gym, located in Taoyuan City.

Local media said at least one person had died as a result of the quake, after being trapped inside a cement factory, while at least 146 more were injured.

Some 500 people were reportedly left stranded in eastern Taiwan’s mountainous areas after landslides blocked roads.

