Motorists stuck in ‘pretty horrendous’ 20-mile Good Friday motorway queues

Holiday traffic caused “pretty horrendous” 20-mile-long queues on major motorways on Good Friday (29 March), adding 45 minutes to journey times.

Around 2.6 million car journeys were expected to be made, with “significant” congestion around the M25 and roads in the South West and South East by lunchtime.

The RAC said holidaymakers heading south were behind much of the congestion after forecasters predicted sunnier spells there over the next few days.

Queues of 15 to 20 miles were seen on the M4 and M5 interchange near Bristol, which added 45 minutes on to journey times.