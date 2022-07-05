EasyJet plane escorted to Menorca by Spanish fighter jet after teen bomb hoax

An easyJet flight from London to the Spanish holiday island of Menorca was escorted to its destination by a Spanish fighter jet after a British teenager onboard made a bomb threat on social media.

The 18-year-old spent the night in jail and is pending a court hearing, a spokesman for Spain’s Civil Guard police said on Monday (July 4).

In footage shared by a fellow passenger, an F18 jet can be seen flying close to the distinctive orange wingtips of the easyJet aircraft, which typically carries between 120 and 150 passengers.

