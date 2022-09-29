Chief secretary to treasury admits scrapping 45p income tax only benefits the wealthy

The Chief Secretary to the Treasury has admitted that the scrapping of the 45 per cent income tax only benefits the wealthy.

Chris Philp argued on Sky News that getting rid of the highest rate of income tax will make the UK “internationally competitive,” and encourage high earners to stay or move here.

“It benefits people who earn more than £150,000 pounds - but very often, those are people who are internationally mobile, they can choose where to locate,” Mr Philp said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.