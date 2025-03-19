Ex-Tory minister refuses to admit country faced recession under Conservatives

A former Tory minister has refused to accept the economy went into recession when Rishi Sunak was prime minister.

Ex-pensions minister Mel Stride was asked multiple times to acknowledge that there was a recession under the Conservatives after criticising a lack of growth under Labour so far.

“The important thing is, we went through a cost of living crisis,” Mr Stride said as he repeatedly attempted to bat away Sky News presenter Wilfred Frost.

“Excuse me, sorry, was there a recession under Rishi Sunak, and has there been a recession under this government,” an exasperated Mr Frost interrupted, before adding that “the non-answer speaks volumes”.