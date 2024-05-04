Ed Sheeran calls Ipswich FC players after team promoted to Premier League

Ed Sheeran video called the Ipswich FC players from Miami to celebrate their promotion to the Premier League for the first time in 22 years (4 May.)

The singer, who was brought up near Ipswich, captured himself watching the victory unfold in a video posted on social media, tuning in to the game at 7am on the East Coast.

‘I’m back on Wednesday; do you want to come out?’ the singer asked the team, before congratulating them.

‘For Ipswich town, this means a hell of a lot,’ he added.