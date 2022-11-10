Egyptian MP removed from Cop27 meeting for shouting at hunger striker’s sister

An Egyptian MP was removed from a Cop27 meeting about a jailed hunger striker after he shouted at the prisoner’s sister.

Amr Darwish heckled Sanaa Seif during her speech where she was calling for the release of Abd El Fattah, who stopped drinking water on Sunday, 6 November.

This video shows UN officials ushering him away, as he told them: “You are here in the Egyptian land, don’t touch me ... I asked her a question, she should answer me.”

The MP was questioning Ms Seif’s description of the British-Egyptian as a political prisoner.

Sign up for our newsletters.