Men falsely accused of rape by Eleanor Williams detail trauma her lies caused

Men who were falsely accused of rape by Eleanor Williams have spoken out about the trauma her lies caused them.

Mohammed Ramzan, one of three men the 22-year-old accused, said the Asian community was targetted as a result.

“We were picked out, it was persecution ... it was a full-on targeting of the Asians,” he said outside court.

Jordan Trengove, another falsely accused man, said her jailing is a “relief” but wishes it was a longer sentence.

Williams has been sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison.

