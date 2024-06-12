Audience gasp as post-Brexit migration numbers revealed to Rishi Sunak

Post-Brexit migration numbers shocked the audience at Wednesday’s general election debate.

With Rishi Sunak sat on stage, host Beth Rigby noted that the total net migration figure into the UK in the past three years was 1.9 million, compared to 836,000 people in the three years running up to the 2016 referendum.

As the Sky News political editor read the numbers, the audience gasped in shock.

“Net migration into this country has more than doubled in the last three years, from before we left the European Union,” Ms Rigby concluded.

In response, the prime minister called the figure “too high”.