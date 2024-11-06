Where did Kamala Harris go wrong?

Vice President Kamala Harris faced numerous obstacles in her presidential campaign.

Launching only in July, her run struggled to address voters’ core concerns on issues like the economy and immigration.

She also faced a loss of support among some minority groups, including Hispanic men and Arab Americans.

Ultimately, her close association with President Biden’s unpopular administration proved challenging to overcome, and she lost the election early on Wednesday morning as Donald Trump swept to a decisive victory.

Harris assured the public there would be a “peaceful transfer of power”.