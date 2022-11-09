Kathy Hochul thanks ‘bold’ New Yorkers after winning re-election

Kathy Hochul has thanked ‘bold’ New Yorkers after winning re-election as Governor.

The Democratic incumbant said the “glass ceiling has been shattered” in the state as she won another four years for her party.

Ms Hochul originally inhereted the position from disgraced former governor Andrew Cuomo who resigned after an independent investigation found that he sexually harassed multiple women.

“I will never let you down” said Ms Hochul to a cheering crowd.

This comes as midterm polls show the contest for US Senate is down to the wire, while Republicans are placed to retake the House of Representatives.

