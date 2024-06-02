The new law to entitle bereaved parents access to their children’s social media accounts was dropped due to the pending general election.

On Sunday 2 June, Laura Kuenssberg called the Shadow Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, and Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Victoria Atkins, to account for their ongoing commitments to the bill.

Labour’s Yvette Cooper said, “We do need to pursue this again, and there’s a series of areas where we need urgent action around online safety.”

“Would Labour implement it straight away,” pressed Kuenssberg, to which Cooper replied, “Yes.”

Meanwhile, Conservative MP Victoria Atkins swerved on a full commitment: “If it was my decision alone, it would be a big yes. But let’s wait and see what the manifesto says.”