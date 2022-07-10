Former president Donald Trump mocked Tesla executive Elon Musk for pulling out of a $44bn deal to buy Twitter.

Mr Trump told his rally of supporters in Alaska: “Elon is not gonna buy Twitter.

“Well, he might later who the hell knows what's going to happen? He's got a pretty rotten contract, elegant, his contract, not a good contract.”

Mr Trump added: “He (Elon) said the other day ‘I'd never voted for a Republican’.

“I said ‘I didn't know that’ he told me he voted for me. So he's another bulls*** artist, but he's not going to be buying it.”

