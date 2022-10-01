When will we start seeing our energy bills capped?

The new government's energy price guarantee is set to come into place today (1 October), meaning that an average household shouldn't have to dish out more than £2,500 for their energy bills.

A Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy statement said that figure is the expected annual energy cost for a three-bedroom household under the new guarantee.

However, those who use more or less energy than that average model could end up paying more or less than £2,500.

This video explains the timeline for these changes.

