Protesters pay tribute to 12 people who died in Channel
Protesters gathered outside Downing Street to pay tribute to the 12 people that have died in the channel, and to pressure the government to open legal safe routes for refugees.
Sir Keir Starmer has said he is “absolutely convinced” that disrupting criminal gangs bringing people across the English Channel in small boats is the way to tackle the migrant crisis.
The prime minister has faced criticism from his political opponents for diverting efforts to tackle unauthorised migration away from deterrents like the Rwanda plan.
