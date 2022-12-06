Thieves drive off with five luxury cars worth over £700,000

A group of thieves were caught on camera driving off with five luxury vehicles worth a total of £700,000 from a car pound in Essex.

The gang broke into the locked industrial unit in Bulphan, near Brentwood, using bolt cutters in the early hours of 11 November before stealing the supercars.

Among the vehicles stolen were a rare Ariel Atom racing car, a Mercedes A45 AMG 4matic, and a Porsche Cayenne.

Police have recovered a stolen Mercedes Maybach, but are still hunting for the offenders.

Sign up for our newsletters.