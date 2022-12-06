Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:51
Thieves drive off with five luxury cars worth over £700,000
A group of thieves were caught on camera driving off with five luxury vehicles worth a total of £700,000 from a car pound in Essex.
The gang broke into the locked industrial unit in Bulphan, near Brentwood, using bolt cutters in the early hours of 11 November before stealing the supercars.
Among the vehicles stolen were a rare Ariel Atom racing car, a Mercedes A45 AMG 4matic, and a Porsche Cayenne.
Police have recovered a stolen Mercedes Maybach, but are still hunting for the offenders.
Sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
00:40
Family of police officer who defended Capitol refuse to shake Mitch McConnell’s hand
00:28
Massive fire burns through warehouse in Wolverhampton
00:39
King Charles flanked by security after egg allegedly thrown at him in Luton
00:33
Just Stop Oil sister group jump in the way of cross-country skiers during race
01:28
What is Strep A and what are the symptoms?
07:05
What we’ve learned as we enter the World Cup 2022 knockout stages | You Ask The Questions
07:32
On The Breadline: Meet the communities The Independent’s cost of living campaign will help
11:01
Wednesday & The Kingdom | Binge or Bin
00:40
Family of police officer who defended Capitol refuse to shake Mitch McConnell’s hand
02:59
Moment coyote attacks and tries to drag toddler from front garden in LA
00:38
Obama pauses speech to let four-year-old boy speak at rally in Georgia
00:41
Alex Jones tries to persuade Kanye West to backtrack from abhorrent praise of Hitler
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights | Behind The Headlines
11:51
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
07:05
What we’ve learned as we enter the World Cup 2022 knockout stages | You Ask The Questions
06:42
What have we learned from the opening games of Qatar 2022? | You Ask The Questions
04:49
Cop27 and the climate emergency | You Ask The Questions
04:23
General Election Now: How can the UK force a vote? | You Ask The Questions
17:28
The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war
10:41
Ukraine’s broken fields: The grain crisis threatening the world’s food supply | On The Ground
11:23
Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground
08:25
Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground
01:04
Jude Bellingham: Teammates and pundits praise midfielder's performance at World Cup
00:46
Eddie Jones sacked as England rugby coach
01:01
World Cup: Brazil fans celebrate opening goal in victorious match against South Korea
00:32
Moment Brazil players hold Pelé banner up after World Cup win over South Korea
00:43
Cop27: Delegates remain divided on crucial summit’s final day
02:04
Levison Wood’s five hopes for the future following Cop27
04:49
Cop27 and the climate emergency | You Ask The Questions
01:03
UN secretary-general tells Cop27: ‘We are on a highway to climate hell’
04:02
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
05:08
What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated
05:26
What is inflation? | Decomplicated
01:08
Man United: Erik ten Hag praises ‘resilient’ Marcus Rashford after forward scores 100th goal for club
01:03
Erik ten Hag says he can’t speed up Manchester United’s progress
00:47
Man United's Erik ten Hag vows to 'correct' players doing skills for the sake of it
01:46
Man United’s Erik ten Hag will ‘deal with’ Ronaldo after player ‘stormed off’ pitch
00:50
Tottenham's growing list of injuries a concern for Conte
01:02
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's title hopes are over after defeat at Arsenal
01:02
Arsenal: Mikel Arteta suggests new deals for young stars are being lined up
01:13
Man City v Man United : ‘We were not brave enough’ says Erik ten Hag after loss
02:16
Each episode of Lars von Trier’s The Kingdom: Exodus is ‘like an arthouse film’ | Binge or Bin
03:27
Netflix’s Wednesday is Jenna Ortega’s ‘massive breakthrough moment’
01:22
Robbie Williams to play 2023 concert at Sandringham Estate
00:36
Kirstie Alley, star of Cheers sitcom, dies aged 71
02:43
Project Iceman: Film follows true story of first man to attempt Ironman triathlon in Antarctica
01:05
Sooty: Beloved puppet to return to stage for 75th birthday
01:03
Prince Harry speaks of ‘pain and suffering’ women marrying into the Royal family face in new Netflix trailer
01:08
Keke Palmer rips open blazer as she addresses pregnancy rumours during Saturday Night Live monologue
03:27
Netflix’s Wednesday is Jenna Ortega’s ‘massive breakthrough moment’
02:16
Each episode of Lars von Trier’s The Kingdom: Exodus is ‘like an arthouse film’ | Binge or Bin
11:01
Wednesday & The Kingdom | Binge or Bin
10:07
The Crown & Fleischmann is in Trouble | Binge or Bin
06:55
Music Box Session #66: Quarry
09:24
Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:44
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
26:51
Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on gender identity and how to untangle a toxic political debate
01:21
Author Jodi Picoult says anti-trans feminists are ‘biggest threat’ to transgender people
01:26
Author and trans activist Jennifer Finney Boylan on how love saved her life
44:20
Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley on feminist porn, sex work and the female gaze
01:10
Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley says porn can be as creative as literature and film
01:21
Porn director and actor Vex Ashley explains the reality of sex work
28:36
Celebrity psychic Chris Riley shares what a reading could do for your relationship
01:25
Millennial Love’s Olivia Petter has psychic reading on her love life
00:29
Rita Ora shows off fin facial prosthetics at British Fashion Awards
00:37
Kate Winslet urges government to 'crack down' on social media use among teenagers
00:57
ABC News pulls hosts Amy Robach and TJ Holmes amid affair allegations
00:23
Ukrainian soldier does ‘Pikachu dance’ in the face of ongoing explosions
01:24
Tips on how to get the most from Amazon’s Prime Day | IndyBest
06:15
Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
04:29
Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews
04:15
How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews
04:16
How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews
05:17
How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews
01:40
Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide
04:51
Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
02:08
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:10
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:00:15
How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar
04:29:59
Watch in full: World leaders arrive in Sharm el-Sheikh for day two of the SGI Forum 2022
04:39:48
Watch in full: World leaders gather in Sharm el-Sheikh for day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum
01:17
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action, says princess
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
01:09
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’, energy minister says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:23
SGI can be a ‘catalyst’ for Saudi Arabia, head of SABB says
01:13