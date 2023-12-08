Moment Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley sentenced to life in prison

Watch the moment Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley is sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing four of his classmates and wounding seven others at Oxford High School in 2021.

The sentencing came after several emotional statements were given in court Friday by victims’ loved ones.

Crumbley was 15 years old when he used a semi-automatic handgun from his father to open fire at school on 30 November 2021.

His parents have been charged with involuntary manslaughter. It’s one of the first cases in the US where parents have been held accountable for their child’s school shooting.