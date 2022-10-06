Liz Truss arrives in Prague for crunch meetings with European leaders

Liz Truss has been greeted by Czech prime minister Petr Fiala at his official residence in Prague, after she arrived in the country for crunch talks with European leaders.

During their conversation, Ms Truss thanked her counterpart for attending Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral last month.

The UK prime minister is in Prague to attend the European Political Community (EPC) summit, where the war in Ukraine will be high on the agenda.

Ms Truss made the trip to Europe one day after giving a speech at Conservative Party conference.

