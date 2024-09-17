Emergency workers carried out rescue operations on Sunday 15 September in the Czech Republic town of Jesenik, after days of heavy rains caused widespread flooding and forced mass evacuations.

Most parts of the Czech Republic have been affected as authorities declared the highest flood warnings at around 100 locations across the country.

Towns and villages in the Jeseniky mountains, including the local centre of Jesenik, were inundated and isolated by raging waters that turned roads into rivers. The military sent a helicopter to help with evacuations.

Jesenik mayor Zdenka Blistanova told Czech public television that several houses in her and other nearby towns have been destroyed by the floods.