Watch: Everton CEO responds to Premier League after point deduction

Everton’s Interim CEO Colin Chong has responded to the 10-point deduction the club have been handed after an independent commission found them guilty of breaching the Premier League’s financial fair play (FFP) rules.

The punishment was called for after Everton recorded heavy financial losses over the last three years.

In a video posted to the club’s X (Twitter) account, Chong says the club are “shocked and disappointed, “ before branding the punishment as “disproportionate and wholly unjust.”

Chong announces the club’s intention to appeal the outcome before the Premier League Appeals Board.